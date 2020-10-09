Nearly 10,000 people a day visiting Oswestry

Bailey Street, Oswestry

The town's Business Improvement District (BID) has launched the first Phase of its new footfall counting system.

Latest available figures, that take in August through to September, show more than 547,000 visitors, averaging 9,125 a day. Oswestry BID says 40 per cent of these are new visitors.

Sensors placed around the town means Oswestry BID can track and monitor the number of people going into the market town.

Adele Nightingale from Oswestry BID said: "This means that, as a town, we are now able to track and monitor our footfall. We can track the number of visitors per day, even per hour, we will also be able to assess where people spend time and what impact events have."

"This information will be useful to encourage inward investment as businesses look to take on new premises or start up in the town.

"It may also help businesses and agencies like the police to plan their staffing levels as we’ll have a real understanding of how people move around."

She said members of Oswestry BID would have access to the detailed information.