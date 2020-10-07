Green fingered Rotarians help Hope House

Members of Cambrian Rotary Club in the Hope House garden

The Snowflake Garden is used by families when they are staying with their child after they have died in the hospice.

The garden is a place of peace and a private area where the parents can take their time with their own thoughts.

Hope House Children’s Hospices support more than 750 local families who are either caring for a terminally ill child, or whose child has died.

Cambrian Rotary President, Robin Brown, said, “It’s a privilege to help keep this special garden looking tidy for those families at a very difficult and sad time”.

He said the club members regularly visited Hope House to help in the gardens.

"If you are considering volunteer work in the community then Oswestry Cambrian club is ready to welcome men and women of 18+ from all walks of life in the local community as Rotarians or as Friends of Rotary.

"We are a very relaxed style of “new Rotary”, never short of projects of all sorts and a club of Community Action in Oswestry so come and join us and get involved."

The club normally meet informally at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings and will do again when regulations and guidelines allow.