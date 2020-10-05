Floral competition goes ahead in style

Oswestry in Bloom award for Best Commercial Premises was presented to Park Gate Florist. Picture are left, Mayor Duncan Kerr, Shiralee Mahon, Jade Isherwood. and Rebecca Edwards..

The annual Oswestry in Bloom competition may have been changed by the coronavirus restrictions but it still went ahead.

And the Mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said he had been impressed with the effort that everyone had made to make the town centre and the surround areas look good.

He was responsible for adjudicated the class of Best Commercial Floral Display within the Town Centre Conservation Area for 2020.

His award when to the Park Gate Florist which was presented with a shield.

The shop's large window was adorned with a huge rainbow and forget-me-not flower mural.

Councillor Kerr said: “May I take this opportunity to congratulate everyone who made an effort in these most trying times and thank them for their contribution in making Oswestry a more pleasant and attractive town in which to live, work and visit.”

The Oswestry In Bloom committee volunteers worked throughout lockdown to maintain areas of the town centre. And in Cae Glas Park, volunteers stepped in to plant out the flower beds behind the Memorial Gates.