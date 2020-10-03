Tetraplegic man died after crashing mobility scooter, inquest hears

Anthony Peter Owen, 74, had limited mobility in his limbs, and lost control of his scooter twice, leaving himself with a leg injury.

He was taken to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital, but his condition deteriorated and Mr Owen, of Elgar Close, Oswestry, died on September 20.

At Mr Owen's inquest at Shirehall in Shrewsbury, coroner's officer Gary Morris gave evidence.

Mr Morris said: "In 1963 he was a passenger in a road traffic collision. He suffered injuries that left him tetraplegic.

"He used a power chair. He went out on it having not used it for some months. He lost feeling in his hand, touched the joystick and crashed into a wall.

"He crashed again and hurt his shin. There was a small amount of blood and a bruise on his leg which was swollen. His leg later swelled significantly and he was conveyed to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital. His condition deteriorated and he died."