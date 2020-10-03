Masterplan for Oswestry's future to be drawn up

Oswestry town centre

Public transport, traffic and parking will all come under the spotlight as will linking the town with key areas such as the orthopaedic hospital and Gobowen Railway Station, industrial estates and future employment and business sites.

Those behind the move say views will be sought from residents and businesses.

Shropshire Council, on behalf of the Future Oswestry Group, has appointed Allies and Morrison to help create what is being called an "investable concept masterplan".

The Future Oswestry Plan will see the "urban practitioner" work with Shropshire Council, Oswestry Town Council and Oswestry BID to create and support a thriving town.

Short, medium and long-term targeted opportunities for development and growth are promised.

Collaboration

Previous work undertaken in Oswestry is being looked at and the team, which includes local people, says that the key findings and emerging ideas will be shared with the public.

"Collaboration and engagement will happen with key stakeholders, partners, local interest groups and the community," a spokesman said.

"The work being undertaken is not just focussed on the town centre, and other issues will be discussed including public transport, traffic, car parking, sustainable travel and connectivity around the town and connecting to key areas such as the industrial estates, the Orthopaedic Hospital, leisure centre, Gobowen Railway Station, proposed employment and housing sites and a look at the key gateways into the town."

Steve Charmley, Shropshire Council’s cabinet member for assets, economic growth and regeneration, and deputy leader, said: “We are looking to support the development and growth of Oswestry and we are delighted to have teamed up with Allies and Morrison.

“We want to create a modern, aspirational vision which is deliverable and see the town reach its full potential. Oswestry is a fantastic town, with many historical sites and buildings, fabulous local traders and green spaces the envy of many.

“I know it has so much potential to get even better and with our partners across the town council and Oswestry BID we want to work with the public to make that vision a reality.

“The tender process was very positive and the quality of submissions was of an excellent standard. Further to a rigorous shortlisting process and a round of interviews, Allies and Morrison was selected as the preferred supplier.