Man hurt as car overturns on A5 near Oswestry

The accident happened at about 6.30am at Gamester's Lane, close to the Shottaton crossroads.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said that the driver of the car suffered injuries not believed to be serious and was taken to the Royal Shrewsbury Hospital.

Rush hour traffic was badly affected, motorists queuing southbound from the British Ironworks and northbound from the end of the Nesscliffe bypass. They were warned to expect delays of about 15 minutes.