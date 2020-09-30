Menu

Councillors get litter picking

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

Oswestry's mayor was joined by two other town councillors for a regular, litter picking event.

From left, Mayor Councillor Duncan Kerr with Councillors Mike Isherwood and Olly Rose

Councillors Duncan Kerr, Olly Rose and Mike Isherwood were out picking litter again last weekend, saying wildlife is being threatened by the discarded material.

Councillor Kerr said: “Unfortunately Covid 19 hasn’t stopped the small minority of people who threaten wildlife by discarding litter.

"Our socially-distanced litter picks are therefore continuing and we welcome volunteers to help us keep our parks and open spaces enjoyable and safe for all."

The next litter pick will be on Oswestry's Wilfred Owen Green at 2pm October 25. Anyone happy to help should meet by the Cambrian entrance.

"If you are able to join us that would be great, please bring your face covering."

