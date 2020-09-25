Luxury Shropshire farmhouse on the market for £950,000

Bank Farm in West Felton, near Oswestry, has been put on the market with Halls, and boasts six reception rooms and three bathrooms.

The period detached country house once formed part of the Tedsmore Estate, at the heart of which is Tedsmore Hall built in 1768 by the Bulkley-Owen family. Now it is the private residence of Robert and Gina Parker.

The property is set in 8.5 acres of scenic countryside complimented by a detached barn with full planning permission for conversion into a four0bedroom dwelling.

It features a spiral staircase in the reception area, oak doors and floors, as well as many modern refurbishments. The master bedroom includes an en-suite with free-standing bath.

The garden benefits from a formal laid to lawn area to the front of the property with mature planted trees and bushes. There is a courtyard area providing additional parking and turning space with access to the garages and annexe.

Hayley Jackson, branch manager at Halls estate agents Oswestry, commented: “Bank Farm is an outstanding rural property which has been renovated to an impeccable standard by the current owner, who has taken careful consideration of the period charms and character to reach a high quality and tasteful design, it must be viewed to be fully appreciated.”

For more information or to arrange a viewing call Halls on 01691 670320 or email oswestry@hallsgb.com