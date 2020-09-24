New head for Moreton Prep school

John Bond says he is looking forward to life in Shropshire and. as a golfer, says he will be trying out Moreton Hall's own golf course.

Currently Deputy Head Academic at Hatherop Castle Prep School he had taught in both the public and private sections in a teaching career spanning 20 years.

Previous schools include Hereford Cathedral Junior School and King Edward’s Junior School in Bath and so brings an excellent knowledge of an ‘all through’ school like Moreton Hall.

In recent years, John qualified as an ISI Team and Boarding Inspector and has also completed an MEd in Educational Leadership.

Moreton Hall’s Principal, George Budd, said: “John showed a real warmth and care for young people throughout the interview process and immediately felt at home with our pupils and staff. "

He enjoys rugby and cricket as well as golf and away from sport, John enjoys reading and going to the theatre. John and his wife are also looking forward to spending some time enjoying the wonderful countryside around Moreton Hall with their

labrador, Hobbes.

He said of his interview: “I so enjoyed my time at the school and received such a warm welcome to the Prep. My wife and I are very much looking forward to joining the Moreton community and to meeting pupils, parents and staff over the coming months. I’m committed to continuing to foster the nurturing environment the school is renowned for alongside providing a broad and first-rate academic education.”