Geoff blooming surprised to win award

But he was glad he didn't because when he opened it he found a certificate proclaiming him as a winner in the Oswestry In-Bloom competition.

The event is run each year by the town's In-Bloom committee – and Geoff has won awards several times in the past.

This year he assumed it wouldn't be going ahead and did not bother to pick up an entry form from the Guildhall.

Unbeknown to Geoff, judges went on an informal tour of the town to pick out their favourite gardens at the front of peoples' houses and gave him an award for his colourful display of annuals.

He said: "It was such a surprise. When the envelope came through the letter box addressed to the occupier it almost went straight into the bin.

"It was great to have the award, particularly when I didn't think the competition would be on."

Chairman of Britain in Bloom, Miss Betty Gull, who led the competition, said there had been many special gardens to chose from.

"We want to thank all the residents of Oswestry who have worked hard throughout lock down producing some stunning displays," she said.