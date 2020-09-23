Paul walks 500 miles - and climbs Britain's highest peaks

The 55-year old took on the famous, Three Peaks Challenge, climbing Ben Nevis in Scotland, Scafell Pike in the Lake District, and Snowdon in Wales.

But unlike others who drive between the mountains, Paul walked every mile in between them. He conquering 640 miles in just 22 days to raise money for the children's Hospice.

Paul began his challenge in Fort William in August, and ended it at his local pub, The Cross Foxes in Pen Y Cae near Wrexham.

He took annual leave from his job as a machinist to complete the challenge, which he says was the toughest thing he has ever done. Originally hoping to raise £1,500 his fundraising has now topped £7,000.

Paul's hobby is running marathons and ultra-marathons, but he said this was very different.

“I was physically on my own,walking 30 miles a day, every day, plus taking on the three highest peaks in the country,” he said.

It was hard work and some of the weather made it pretty challenging, but I just had to keep going.

“There was one moment in particular where I really had to push through, but the cause was all worth it.

“I wanted to support Hope House because it’s such an amazing charity. I haven’t got kids myself and I can’t begin to imagine what it must be like for parents when their children are seriously ill.

During his adventure Paul captured the imagination of all those who passed him, be it on one of the three peaks themselves or walking along canals and streets.

“People would see me and take a picture of the sign I had on my back with all the information to go and donate,” said Paul. “That’s what it was all about really, raising money for Hope House.”

The adventurer said that it was when he reached the peak at Snowdon that things started to get emotional.

“Snowdon is my home peak and from that moment on it was a journey back home,” he said.

“Until that point at lot was in front of me, but at Snowdon I could start to see the finish.

“It was an amazing finish getting home with people applauding and clapping as I was coming through the villages and areas around Pen Y Cae.”

Hope House fundraiser Catrin Dowdeswell said: “Paul has shown such determination, grit and humility during this challenge.

“Everyone at Hope House is over the moon to have him home safe and to see his fundraising smash his target of £2,000.”

You can still sponsor Paul at justgiving.com/fundraising/Paul-Edwards500miles