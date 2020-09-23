Menu

Fire engulfs biomass product

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A fire that destroyed two tonne of biomass product on the edge of Oswestry was in danger of spreading to a nearby building.

Crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere dealt with the blaze

Firefighters worked for more than two and a half hours to ensure that that blaze did not cause more damage and that it was not going to re-ignite.

The alarm was raised at 4.20am on land at the Maesbury Road Mile Oak Industrial Estate.

Fire crews from Oswestry and Ellesmere were quickly on scene along with specialist Hazmat officers after concern that products used on the biomass product may have added hazardous implications for the firefighting operation.

Cladding on an adjacent building was also affected and crew members wearing breathing apparatus went into the building to check that there was no fire inside.

A thermal imaging camera was used to check for hotspots.

The fire was under control by 7.08am.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

