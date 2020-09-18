Shropshire schoolgirl chops locks for young people with hair loss

Moreton Hall pupil Gaia Vyas-Adams decided to donate her hair to the Little Princess Trust.

The charity provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Gaia said: “I decided to have 12 inches of my hair cut off to donate to the trust who do amazing work making wigs for children who have lost their own hair.

“I have been considering donating my hair to a charity for about a year now, but was waiting for it to be as long as possible as the charity is short on hair which measures over 11 inches.

"My hair had been pretty much the same length for a few months so I didn’t think it would grow much longer!”

Gaia added: “It costs over £550 just to make one wig so cash donations are also really important to enable the charity to provide wigs to children who need them.

“I have set up a JustGiving page to try and raise some money for this brilliant cause.”

Gaia has exceeded her predicted target of raising £550 with current donations in excess of £700 from generous family members and supportive friends.

Gaia’s hair-raising attempt will help make someone else who lost their hair very very happy.