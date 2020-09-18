Council looking at reduced parking charges to stop people blocking streets

Shropshire Council is considering reducing the hourly cost of parking at Oswestry’s Beatrice Street Car Park from 70p to 30p, meaning the maximum full day charge will drop from £5.60 to £2.40.

The council is now asking people for their views before making a final decision on the changes.

The new charges will see a weekly ticket reduce in price from £24 to £10, while a monthly permit will drop from £82 to £35.

Season tickets for three months will be £90, six months £150 and annual tickets £240.

A 12-month residents’ permit will also be reduced from £448 to £192.

At the last Oswestry town council meeting, Councillor Paul Milner, who also represents Oswestry South on Shropshire Council, said he was hopeful the changes would see more people using the park.

He said: “I have been working with Shropshire Council over the last few months since Morrison’s moved out of its old premises on Oswald Road.

“The car park has been extremely empty, with only four or five cars there at a maximum price of £5.60 per day.

Advertising

“We are looking at reducing the amount that an all day car parking ticket will cost.

“People currently parking in residential areas will be able to park down there for a much reduced price.

“That will also help the minor injuries unit because their car park is overflowing, so that would be another option for people using that unit.”