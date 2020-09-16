Oswestry golf captains raise £9,000 for charity

Margaret Dunbar and Mick Dearing, of Oswestry Golf Club, decided to combine the proceeds of their fundraising efforts for the year for the same charity – Macmillan Cancer Support.

The money has been raised through a host of events, including performances from choirs, motivational talks, and a mammoth effort to play four rounds of gold at four separate courses in a day.

Mr Dearing, who along with Ms Dunbar was a club captain last year, said: “It is a great total and we are very proud.

“We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped us raise this money. As much as we have put the effort in we could not have done it without family, friends and members of the golf club.”

Mr Dearing said their own personal experiences had led to the decision to choose a joint charity for the year.

He said: “Each year every captain has a charity and generally each captain has raised for one charity and the other has raised money for a different charity.

"I, fairly recently, in the last few years, lost my sister and I know Margaret has had a death in the family from cancer so it was something at the forefront of our minds, so I suggested doing it for Macmillan and Margaret agreed.

“We are very proud of the total. When we started if we could have raised £5,000 we would have been delighted.”

Mr Dearing said that they were pleased to be able to support the work of a vital charity like Macmillan.

He added: “They do wonderful work and I would be surprised now if most families have not been touched by cancer so it shows how important they are.”