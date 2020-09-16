New social distancing barriers installed in Oswestry

Oswestry's Church Street was converted to a one-way road with pavements widened to allow for social distancing when the town reopened after lockdown.

However, the bollards used to mark out the width of the road were easily knocked over and had been strewn across the street on occasions, with their remaining stands becoming a trip hazard.

They have now been replaced by larger water filled barriers which will provide more effective markers.

Oswestry Town councillor Mike Coppock, said the new barriers were better than their predecessors, which were "becoming a hazard".

He said: "They became an issue so what the council is now doing is putting plastic barriers in which are filled with water and then link to each other.

"It will be a lot better."

The previous measures

He added: "There has been a lot of moaning about kids going past and just bashing the posts and they get knocked over and get distributed around the pavement.

"The things that the posts were in also then became trip hazards."

Councillor Coppock said he hoped that after the social distancing measures are no longer required there can be consideration over permanent changes to the street.

He said: "I am hoping that they can move forward with looking to make it permanent.

"I would like to see the pavements widened and ideally it would be shared space and only for traffic that requires access.

"To make it mainly pedestrian would be ideal and make it a more attractive area."