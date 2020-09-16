Menu

Hair hero Gaia donates locks to help cancer sufferers

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | News | Published:

A Shropshire student whose long hair grew for a year has now chopped her locks to donate them to the Little Princess Trust.

Moreton Hall pupil Gaia Vyas-Adams decided to donate her hair to a good cause.

The Little Princess Trust provides real hair wigs, free of charge, to children and young adults up to the age of 24, who have lost their own hair due to cancer treatment and other illnesses.

Gaia said: “I decided to have 12 inches of my hair cut off to donate to the trust who do amazing work making wigs for children who have lost their own hair. 

“I have been considering donating my hair to a charity for about a year now, but was waiting for it to be as long as possible as the charity is short on hair which measures over 11 inches.

"My hair had been pretty much the same length for a few months so I didn’t think it would grow much longer!

"It costs over £550 just to make one wig so cash donations are also really important to enable the charity to provide wigs to children who need them. 

“I have set up a JustGiving page to try and raise some money for this brilliant cause.”

Gaia has already hit her predicted target of raising £550, with current donations in excess of £700 from generous family members and supportive friends.

Rob Smith

By Rob Smith
Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star based at Ketley in Telford.

