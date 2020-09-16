Bargain Hunt to film in Oswestry

The popular BBC One show will be filming at Oswestry Antiques and Collectors Fair at Oswestry Showground on Saturday and Sunday.

The town has been a firm favourite of the popular daytime TV show for many years. JOS Events directors Emma and Oli Jones, who organise the market, said: “It is always a pleasure to host Bargain Hunt and after such a terrible year for the antiques and events trade it’ll be that little boost we all need. We are fortunate that the government's latest crackdown on social gatherings does not impact trade of art and antiques this time.”

JOS Events have hosted two outdoor antiques markets at West Mid Showground in Shrewsbury since the government lifted Covid-19 restrictions allowing markets to trade.

“We were devastated that we had to cancel four events this year including two of our Oswestry Antique and Collectors Fairs, so decided to host an additional two pop-up outdoor antique markets at Shrewsbury to see how both the public and traders react before our bigger events such as Oswestry and Shrewsbury flea. The response was astounding and overwhelmingly positive from both visitors and public.”

He added “We are going above and beyond what we are required to do to keep people safe. It is paramount that people feel safe in the environment to be able to enjoy the shopping experience. We have invested a lot of time and money in things like hand sanitiser stations, thousands of masks (which are available to the public) and ‘packs’ for each trader containing anti-bac wipes, hand sanitiser and masks. We are the only organiser to our knowledge taking this step as we simply want to get it right and want to be able to allow everyone to trade safely.”

Visitors to the event will find hand sanitiser stations located at various points and staff will be on hand to encourage social distancing. There will be one-way systems in place in all buildings and marks / visors will be compulsory indoors. Dealers at the fair are being encouraged to take card payments where possible, however some cash payments will be expected so visitors are advised to come with cash as there will be no cash points available.