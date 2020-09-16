Archery club hits target with new home

Croesowallt Archery Club, formerly known as Overton Archer, are now officially based at the British Ironworks Centre in Oswestry. They have moved from the Robert Jones and Agnes Hunt Orthopaedic Hospital in Gobowen, which has been their home since 1957.

Seonaid Mckay, from the Ironworks, said: "Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, RJAH have had to make a few changes to ensure the safety of their staff and patients, meaning that the archery club could no longer be based on their grounds. But, when they approached us about homing their club here at the Centre, we were absolutely thrilled and couldn’t wait to have them with us!"

"The club meet twice a week, coming together to practice, socialise, and enjoy the sport as a group. However, the club are also offering a range of activities for the general public – including one-on-one tuition and corporate teambuilding days. The club has already greatly benefitted from our grounds and it has been so lovely for us to see them enjoying themselves here each week.

"Archery is widely known for its accessibility as a sport, inclusive of all ages, abilities, and fitness levels. Particularly great in our current climate, archery is a solo sport that can be enjoyed within a large group whilst adhering to social distancing rules. Not only this, but it can also greatly benefit your health in a variety of ways – archery is proven to improve hand-eye coordination, strength, patience, focus, and confidence. It is also the perfect way to safely socialise with like-minded people whilst getting some light exercise within an outdoor space!"

The club is now actively recruiting new members to join their group. If this sounds like something you’d be interested in doing or if you want to find out more about tuition or a one-off session, contact the club secretary Bob Batts directly on bob.batts1812@gmail.com.