Road closed after two-vehicle smash in Oswestry

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published:

Motorists have been urged to avoid a road in Oswestry after a crash this evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on Maesbury Road at around 5.30pm.

Four fire engines have been sent and the road is currently closed in both directions.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 5.32pm today, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Maesbury Road, Oswestry.

"Four fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry and Wellington.

"Report of two vehicles involved in a road traffic collision, possible persons trapped."

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "RTC at Maesbury Rd junction and A483, road currently closed, Please avoid area."

Oswestry Local Hubs News Transport
