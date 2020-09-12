Retired electrician died after asbestos exposure

Stanley Maurice Williams, 92, had recently sued one of his former employers after suffering in his later years.

Mr Williams, of Welsh Walls, Oswestry, died at Royal Shrewsbury Hospital on Tuesday this week.

At his inquest at the old Shrewsbury Crown Court building at Shirehall, coroner's officer Melvyn Dawson said: "He came into contact with asbestos while working at Sellafield in Cumbria, and in the Wirral while working for WH Smith and Sons electrical contractors.

"He was diagnosed with mesothelioma. He was admitted to hospital with shortness of breath. He was treated with antibiotics and given palliative care. He died at 5.15am.

"He'd had a recent successful compensation claim."

Senior coroner John Ellery reached a conclusion of death by industrial disease.