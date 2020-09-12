Inquest opened into death of factory worker, 32

Rumen Iliev, 32, was found at his flat in Ash Road, Oswestry on August 23 this year. His body was discovered after a colleague raised concerns having not seen him for some time.

At the hearing at Shrewsbury's old crown court at Shirehall, coroner's officer Melvyn Dawson said: "A male friend and colleague reported that they hadn't seen or heard from him and found the property was locked. Officers forced entry and found the deceased inside."

Mr Ellery added that police had no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The inquest was adjourned until December 9.