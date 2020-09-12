Menu

Advertising

Inquest opened into death of factory worker, 32

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published:

An inquest has been opened after a factory worker was found dead at his home.

Rumen Iliev, 32, was found at his flat in Ash Road, Oswestry on August 23 this year. His body was discovered after a colleague raised concerns having not seen him for some time.

At the hearing at Shrewsbury's old crown court at Shirehall, coroner's officer Melvyn Dawson said: "A male friend and colleague reported that they hadn't seen or heard from him and found the property was locked. Officers forced entry and found the deceased inside."

Mr Ellery added that police had no reason to believe there were any suspicious circumstances surrounding his death.

The inquest was adjourned until December 9.

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News