Equine success for Oswestry School

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A team of six members of Oswestry School equestrian team competed at the National Schools Equine Association Eventers Championships during August bank holiday weekend.

One of Oswestry's riders

Alexa and Jasmine Teague, Shona Flatley, Holly Rigden, Euan Montgomery, and Rosie Jones travelled to Hickstead, the home of British Show Jumping in West Sussex.

Due to the nature of the sport, Covid restrictions allowed the event to take place which had previously been postponed from May.

A spokesman said the team and individuals had a wonderful three days competing in three Eventer Challenge classes.

Individual highlights included Rosie Jones riding Zelnova, achieving a National Schools second place in the 90cm class from a field of 27 top UK school riders.

The Oswestry School team

Jasmine Teague achieved eighth place in the individual one meter class from a field of 25 riders.

"The hard work and continued training during lockdown has paid off," a spokesman said.

"While at the event, the team competed in a further two NSEA show jumping qualifiers.

"From a field of 100 riders in the 80cm class, the team returned home in third place and is now preparing to compete at the National Schools showjumping championships at Addington in October."

