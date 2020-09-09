Shropshire's Knife Angel to feature in BBC’s Crimewatch

Producer John Paul Davies and a film crew visited the British Ironwork Centre near Oswestry to chart the progress of the Knife Angel’s visits to town’s and cities around Britain before lockdown.

The programme will also discuss future anti-violence efforts being made by the centre.

Clive Knowles, chairman of the centre, said: “Last month, we were approached by the producers from the BBC Crimewatch programme to give their viewers an update on the Knife Angel’s journey around the UK and on the latest initiative to find a million youth anti-violence champions.

"The Crimewatch team has been following its progress and want to follow its resurrected journey plan following the previous tour schedule being derailed by Covid and the pandemic.

“They were very interested in finding out more about the Knife Angel, its movement across the UK, and its anti-violence educational programme, that runs in tandem with the Angel’s stay in each city.”

Mr Knowles said he explained how each hosting city has to commit to 30 days of intensive youth anti-violence workshops and programmes so leaving a lasting legacy in each region that it visits.