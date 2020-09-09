Help for those wanting to set up a businesses

The Three Parishes Big Local lottery fund is providing free, temporary membership to the Be a Better Fish club for those from the villages of Weston Rhyn, St Martins and Gobowen who want to start their own business.

And in Oswestry the town council is providing a temporary membership to the club for market traders.

Be a Better Fish was set up by Oswestry businessman, Paul Newman earlier this year.

He said that the Covid pandemic has meant there will be more people competition in the jobs market in the future.

"I think there are two groups that will need most help, those in the 18-22 year old age bracket and those who, after a number of years, find themselves redundant," he said.

"It may be that they could put their skills or their hobbies to good use and think about self employment."

Skills

He said that during lockdown Be a Better Fish has also helped people to rethink their business.

Advertising

Cave Valley kitchen, which specialises in Jamaican food, saw its market stall having to close overnight.

Elizabeth Williams and Natasha Greaves from Cave Valley said Be a Better Fish had helped them to adapt and launch a delivery service, which had gone from strength to strength.

Three Parishes Big Local said that the support would help to build new earning opportunities and new businesses in the rural area.

Support is given in three main ways, Paul said.

"There is one-to-one support, skills development and we are also setting up a scheme to give people work experience."

More information is available from https://beabetterfish.com.