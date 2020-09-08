Volunteers tackle weeks at hospital

Cambrian Rotary mustered at the hospital on Sunday (6) with volunteers tackling the weeds that have thrived during lockdown.

Last year they members cleared all the weeds around the islands and filled the areas with grey slate chippings.

Club president, Robin Brown said: “The weeds have thrived during lock-down so it really was time to tackle them and improve the area for our wonderful and world renowned hospital.We will be back so be warned weeds."

He said it had been a busy weekend for Cambrian Rotary witt members also supporting a bric-a-brac stall in Bailey Street raising £200 for the Oswestry community.

"There are so many projects and activities for you to get involved in as part of Rotary," he said.

Oswestry Cambrian Rotary, says it welcomes men and women of 18+ from the local community who want to be “people of

action”.

"We normally meet at The Wynnstay Hotel, Church Street, Oswestry on Thursday evenings at 7.45pm but not during lock down so contact Mike Lade on 01691 570917, info@oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk or see oswestrycambrianrc.co.uk."