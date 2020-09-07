Oswestry's Tourist Information Centre moves home

The centre in Castle View, Arthur Street, next to one of Oswestry's main car parks, opens on Wednesday and will be open on Wednesdays, Fridays, and Saturdays from 10am to 3pm operating with full Covid-19 precautions.

It has moved from its previous home in the grounds of St Oswald's Parish Church.

The Oswestry Borderlands Tourism body, now with the banner Visit Oswestry, says the new home for the information centre is perfect - close to the market, Guildhall, the historic Castle Mound and by a primary coach drop-off point.

The new town map showing Castle View

Chairman of Oswestry Borderland Tourism, Lee Lucks, said the centre was only a small part of the tourist body's operations.

"Throughout the lockdown we have been working hard planning to relocate, relaunch and rebrand," he said.

"Now, all that work has come to fruition and 'Visit Oswestry' is here. We have a brand-new website, new maps are in-progress, a YouTube channel has been created, and new uniforms are on their way."

The organisation promotes not only the town and surrounding area but also its 100 members, featured on the website, social media, newsletters and publicity material.

"Our social media audience is spread across the globe, and Oswestry is being added to many people’s must-visit lists. We help members keep up to date with news and legislation, and lobbies official bodies to ensure that Oswestry is always on the agenda."

Vice-chairman Graham Mitchell said: "Of course, Visit Oswestry. is not just for tourists, it also promote local businesses, events and attractions to residents.

"When you have friends and family staying and want some ideas of what to do, you know where to go! Encouraging people to break their journeys here as they travel on the A5/A483 trunk roads is another great opportunity."