New atmosphere as shoppers return to Oswestry

While national budget chain Poundstretcher shut up shop on Bailey Street, as part of a nationwide store closure, other shops were welcoming customers back.

The town council is about to embark on a raft of measures to woo people into the heart of Oswestry.

Together with Shropshire Council and Future Oswestry Group it make a successful bid for £500,000 funding from the Historic England High Street Action Zone with matched funding from the town council's windfall Smithfield money. Private funding will also be used for some of the projects.

Those projects include a repair scheme for key strategic buildings, look at converting empty buildings with mixture a of uses including workspace, retail and restaurants on the ground floor, with residential units above.

There will be permanent enhancements to the historic environment including key shop fronts and a residential conversions programme for the upper floors of shop units to provide a number of new homes within the town.

As many people wandered around the town over the bank holiday Tony Lowry, owner of Pickles in Church Street, said: "Customers have told me how pleased they are to be out and about again. For them it is more than simply shopping, it is emerging from lockdown and integrating with others.

"So many have told me it is a delight to be out.

"We need to grab this opportunity to reinvent the High Street experience in Oswestry. A cafe here in Festival Square had really brought atmosphere to Oswestry with its outdoor tables and it is something we need to look at across the town."

Yossi Gliksman, from the Upstairs, Downstairs, kitchen specialist in Salop Road, said there was a wonderful sense of appreciation from shoppers.

"They have told me how good it is to be able to buy from a real shop instead of on-line. They say they welcome the help and advice and have found that it is actually no cheaper buying on the internet."

"I have found that shoppers have become more patient and are very understanding of the social distancing rules we have had to put in place. "