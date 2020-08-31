Hot air balloons fly over Oswestry despite carnival cancellation

Early birds in the village of Trefonen were treated to the sight of the colourful craft taking off in the sunrise close to their homes before landing in fields near Oswestry.

Among those who managed to get photos of the balloons were Val Smout and Jamie Chaplin.

Balloons over Trefonen captured by Jamie Chaplin

Jamie said: "I was just about awake so grabbed the camera and took the photos from our spare bedroom looking down towards the playing field. Luckily we are perched high enough to get the views."

Last year scores of balloonists from across the country took part in the carnival, held in the town centre Cae Glas park over three days of the bank holiday weekend.

Among the highlights was the Night Glow when balloons, tethered in the park, were lit up in a light and sound extravaganza which attracted many hundreds of spectators.

Val Smout took this photo of the balloons going up in Trefonen

The event had been organised by partners including Oswestry Town Council, Oswestry BID and Spirit Operations, raising money for Nightingale Hospice.

They said they hope that the carnival will be able to go ahead in 2021.

Other popular events in the town looking likely to fall victim to the pandemic include the annual bonfire and firework display and Christmas Live.