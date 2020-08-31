Council and volunteer groups join forces for litter pick campaign in Oswestry

Local people are being urged to get involved in the Great British September Clean, from September 11 - 27.

Groups and the council say the programme of litter picking will be done observing Covid-19 safeguards, with equipment provided and social distancing observed.

Those taking part include the Green Party which will concentrate on the Wilfred Owen green; Eastern Oswestry volunteers led by Gwneth Tipton at Henley Wood; the Cambrian Railway group concentrating on the railway tracks; a local Do it for David branch on Oswestry's cycle path and Hillfort supporters on Old Oswestry.

Staff at Oswestry Town Council are giving up their time to concentrate on littering hotspots in the town centre.

David Clough, markets manager, said: "The Great British Spring Clean was postponed earlier this year due to Covid-19.

"Litter, degrades the beauty of our environment and threatens to harm wildlife, which is not acceptable.

"Everyone involved will be wearing gloves and masks and litter pickers will be available at each of the events.

"We are seeking volunteers for a litter pick at the Cambrian Railway Station on September 11 at 10am.

"We are grateful to all the groups getting involved."