Ironwork Centre blooms to support hospital charity

The centre is making the rainbow daisies for Wirral University Teaching Hospital Charity, which is selling them to raise money to support patients.

The Ironworks has helped several hospices around the country with similar campaigns, but the Merseyside charity is the first hospital charity it has supported with such an initiative.

The charity wanted a rainbow to form a part of its campaign - a symbol that has become synonymous with the NHS throughout 2020 so far. As such, the charity is the first group to be embracing the newest metal flower design – rainbow daisies.

Seonaid Mckay, from the Ironwork Centre, said: "We are currently in the process of creating a total of 1,500 rainbow daisies for the hospital to start with. We have also created a giant rainbow daisy which will be used for promotional purposes and sponsorship purchase.

"The regular sized daisies will be launched for public purchasing within the coming autumn months, whereby all funds raised will go directly back to supporting the hospital charity and all the amazing work that they do for their community.

"This campaign will form a part of our National Hospice Support Programme, whereby it is our goal to help hospices to raise a total of £1 million in additional funding for their causes. We are really looking forward to seeing how much money the hospital charity can raise through these unique rainbow daisies.

Find out more about the charity’s fundraiser at wuthcharity.org/wirral-rainbow-flower