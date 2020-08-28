Shropshire father of James Bond star Daniel Craig dies

Tim Craig, 77, who lived near Oswestry, had been battling cancer of the liver.

His wife, Kirsty, Daniel and his half brother, Harry, are believed to have been by his bedside when he died last week.

Mr Craig, who looked uncannily like his elder son, moved to Shropshire from Cheshire, where he had been a publican, running the Ring O' Bells pubs in Frodsham and The Boot, Willington.

He was a regular at the now closed, Jack Mytton Inn at Hindford and his son Daniel had been a frequent visitor to the pub when he travelled to Shropshire to see his father.

Daniel sometimes took part in the pub's weekly quiz and he also occasionally shopped in Oswestry.

Daniel Craig

Former licensee at the Jack Mytton, Pat Barratt, speaking some years ago, said: "Daniel has been in here lots of times. He does not drink dry Martinis though – he drinks Guinness.

"He is a really pleasant guy and is very down to earth. The family have been here a long time so everyone knows them locally."

Recently Mr Craig had added his voice to the campaign to get better broadband for Shropshire, saying the low speeds were affecting his wife's business, a recruitment company.

Speaking about the problems he said he could not understand why the broadband was so bad when he lived so close to Whittington House, one of the national headquarters of BT.

He was proud of his famous son, although didn't speak publicly about him apart from describing him as a very talented actor.

However he attended red carpet premieres with Daniel and also went to regional premieres of his films as well as spending holidays with him.

Daniel Craig has played spy 007 in the last five James Bond films.