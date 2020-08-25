Oswestry events in jeopardy

Oswestry Town Council meets tomorrowto discuss several events that usually take place over the winter.

They include the hugely popular, Oswestry Lights Switch On and Christmas Live, both of which attract thousands of people to the town.

Last week Bridgnorth Town Council voted not to have its usual Christmas celebrations and instead have a simple lights switch-on and late night shopping.

As well as the Christmas events Oswestry Town Council is also involved, with the Rotary Club, in organising an annual bonfire and fireworks display at Brogyntyn Park.

At the beginning of March it teams up with a volunteer committee to run the annual Youth Music Festival in local churches.

A report to Oswestry town councillors says decisions will need to be made by Council and partners as to whether or not these events should take place.

"Assessments will need to consider relevant Government advice, risk assessments, method statements and a financial appraisal," it says.

Councillors will also discuss an application by Stokes Fun Fair to site a small number of rides in Cae Glas Park over the Bank Holiday weekend in light of Covid rules and a risk assessment.