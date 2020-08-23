Menu

Stray cows 'mooved' along after blocking road near Oswestry

By Rob Smith | Oswestry | News | Published:

Four wandering cows who blocked a road were helped back into their field by police and the public.

Officers from Oswestry went to investigate a road near West Felton a little before 10am today after reports that cows had got loose and were in the road.

Four cows had found their way into the road, and with "great assistance" from members of the public who had become involved, the police officers ushered the animals into a nearby field.

