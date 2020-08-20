Advertising
Man missing in Oswestry area
Police and search and rescue teams have been looking for a man who has gone missing in the Oswestry area.
Mr Andrew Davies, 48, was last seen in the Oswestry area.
West Mercia police tweeted last night urging people to contact them if they knew of Mr Davies' whereabouts and the West Mercia Search and Rescue team said it was en-route to Oswestry to help with a search for a missing person.
Anyone who may be able to help is urged to call police on 101.
