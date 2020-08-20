Man missing in Oswestry area

Mr Andrew Davies, 48, was last seen in the Oswestry area.

Have you seen Andrew Davies?



The 48yr old male was last seen in the #Oswestry area.



Anyone with information on his whereabouts are urged to call 101 quoting 00644_I_18082020. @WMerciaPolice pic.twitter.com/riD6bC8Vqy — West Mercia OCC (@WestMerciaOCC) August 19, 2020

West Mercia police tweeted last night urging people to contact them if they knew of Mr Davies' whereabouts and the West Mercia Search and Rescue team said it was en-route to Oswestry to help with a search for a missing person.

Anyone who may be able to help is urged to call police on 101.