Oswestry archives to re-open

Historical documents are housed in the basement of Oswestry Town Council's Guildhall, which closed down when the lockdown was imposed in March.

Now the council says that the archives will re-open on Monday.

Oswestry mayor, Councillor Duncan Kerr, said: "We are very pleased to announce that we are now taking bookings for visits to the town council archive, which re-opens on August 24."

The archives record the previous Borough of Oswestry from 1324 to 1974 with one of the most prized items a letter signed by Oliver Cromwell.

The oldest document, a grant by the Earl of Arundel of two shops to the Burgesses of Oswestry, is dated 1324. The collection contains public records such as Quarter Sessions and records of the Court of Record. It also contains a small collection of local photographs and maps.

After it was decided to keep all the archives together an air-conditioned strong room was installed, search room facilities were provided for in the public rooms, a conservation programme was set up and a part-time archivist appointed to catalogue them.

The Guildhall was appointed a place of deposit in 1989 under the Public Records Act 1958.

Advertising

In 1999, following a successful application for a grant from the Heritage Lottery Fund, the Guildhall was renovated for council and community use.

An additional room was equipped for storage of archives, and improved searchroom facilities were provided.

The catalogue of the archives was published to mark the re-opening of the building.