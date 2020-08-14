One hurt in Shropshire crash

The man is not thought too have suffered serious injuries in the accident close to the A5's Shotatton crossroads.

Emergency services were sent to the scene at 3.45pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance service said that when they arrived crews were told that the van also collided with a tree after the initial collision with the car.

"The driver of the van, a man, was assisted out of his vehicle and treated for injuries, not believed to be serious, before being transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment. There were no patients requiring treatment from the car."