Menu

Advertising

One hurt in Shropshire crash

By Sue Austin | Oswestry | News | Published:

A van driver was taken to hospital after a collision with a car and then a tree near to West Felton.

Crash in Shropshire

The man is not thought too have suffered serious injuries in the accident close to the A5's Shotatton crossroads.

Emergency services were sent to the scene at 3.45pm on Thursday.

West Midlands Ambulance service said that when they arrived crews were told that the van also collided with a tree after the initial collision with the car.

"The driver of the van, a man, was assisted out of his vehicle and treated for injuries, not believed to be serious, before being transported to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital for further assessment. There were no patients requiring treatment from the car."

Oswestry Local Hubs News
Sue Austin

By Sue Austin
Chief Reporter

Chief reporter of the Oswestry/Mid Wales office. Keen to hear your news.

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Advertising

Top stories

Advertising

More from Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

Advertising

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News