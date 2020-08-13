Trust is proud of its A-level pupils

The schools include Oswestry's Marches, The Sir John Talbot in Whitchurch, The Grove at Market Drayton and Shrewsbury Academy.

Sarah Finch said: "Our young people have worked with their teachers and been supported by their parents during these unprecedented times to gain outcomes that will enable them to make the choices that will enable them totake their next steps. The students have shown resilience, spirit and character in a very testing and what can feel like uncertain times."

She said students who were due to sit exams this summer were receiving a calculated grade following the cancellation of all exams. For each student, the Sixth Forms provided a ‘centre assessment grade’ (CAG) for each subject – the grade they would be most likely to have achieved had exams gone ahead.

"There is much controversy surrounding this system, however we need to acknowledge that any response that the exams watchdog could have come up with in response to the effects of this pandemic would be seen to be wanting. Going forward this experience has show to us that teacher assessments in our setting are reliable and an accurate reflection of a child’s ability; we will work with Department for Education on an examination process that truly reflects the individuals learning journey.

"Students will be working with their teachers and parents at all of our Sixth Forms on their individual pathways for their futures. We are all looking forward to seeing our students to congratulate them and celebrate their time with us. This will be done in a safe and supportive environment for all.

"This year has been challenging across the schools and Sixth Forms due to the impact of the pandemic, but the Trust moved swiftly to teach students remotely whilst maintaining clear and regular communication with the school communities."

“We are extremely proud of our students and staff who have shown great fortitude and positivity in the face of uncertainty. Staff have taken a rigorous approach to the continuation of the curriculum through remote learning and have worked tirelessly in an ever-changing picture to determine the fairest outcome for every young person in our Trust. We will all work supportively with all of our young people on their next steps. As a learning community we have stood strong and unflinching in this crisis and we will celebrate whole heartedly with our young people because they deserve all the praise, we can give them. I know they all have wonderful future ahead of them as they have the resilience and character to shoulder any storm."

"Applications for our Sixth Forms are still open for September 2020 start and details can be found on each school’s website."