Hungry Holiday breakfast club in Oswestry

A free breakfast is on offer to teenagers who are struggling with their finances - and their families.

OsNosh had to close down its popular weekly lunches in the town when the Covid 19 lockdown began.

Since then brothers Ben and Tom Wilson, who run the community interest company have been busier than ever ensuring that those in need have meal deliveries.

They have also been able to open up a breakfast project in their new headquarters - The Centre off Oak Street.

The Breakfast Club runs every Wednesday between 10am and noon with breakfast baps cooked in the kitchens and served on a first come first served basis.

Ben said: "The Breakfast Club at OsNosh is for 16 - 20 year olds and their families. School and college holidays can be difficult at the best of times to ensure that everyone is getting a good meal.

"If your budget isn't stretching as far as it needs to during the school holidays, then come along and collect a free breakfast and groceries."

More details are available on the OsNosh facebook page.

Osnosh has also been delivering food to people in need during the lockdown. Volunteers have been driving not only cars but bicycles and trailers for the meals on wheels with a difference.

Its ethos is to use donated food and food that would normally go to waste to help the community.