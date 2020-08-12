Menu

Shropshire emergency crews cut free car crash casualty

By Deborah Hardiman | Oswestry | News | Published:

Emergency crews cut free a person following car crash near Oswestry.

The collision happened, in Weirbrook West Felton, shortly before 4.20pm on Wednesday.

Shropshire Fire & Rescue Service said it used specialist gear to release the casualty during the incident.

A total of five appliances including the Incident Support Unit and the rescue tender were mobilised from Baschurch, Oswestry and Wellington. An Operations officer and the ambulance service also attended.

The fire service left the scene at about 4.45pm.

