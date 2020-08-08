Car overturns on rural road near Oswestry

The two-vehicle smash happened outside Penygroes at Pen-y-Bont shortly before 3pm on Saturday.

Two men and a woman were inside the car that had rolled over. They were all helped out by firefighters before being checked over by paramedics.

A spokesman for Mid and West Wales Fire Service said: "We were called at 2.57pm to the incident where a vehicle was on its side. Two males and a female were still in the vehicle.

"Crews from Llangollen and Oswestry attended."

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service added: "At 3pm, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place in Oswestry.

"Two fire appliances were mobilised from Oswestry.

"Request from Mid & West Wales Fire Service to assist at road traffic collision."