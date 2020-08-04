Runaway success for Hope House event

For the last few years the Girls on the Run club, based in Oswestry, has hosted a 10k event in St Martins, with a route taking in local lanes and the canal towpath.

Although mass events are now banned under lockdown runs, GOTR asked it members and friends to run their own 10k over the weekend and email through evidence in return for a special medal.

Volunteers also led groups of no more than six runners around the usual route.

In all 90 people completed the 10k on either Saturday or Sunday.

The athletes took to the streets around their homes, to fields and footpaths on cross country versions and for those on holiday even to the mountains and the beach to run the 6.2 mile distance.

Each participant donated a minimum amount to the chosen charity, Hope House Children's Hospice, and the virtual event raided £524.

One of those who organised the event, Vicki Evans, said the GOTR admin team and those who led runners around the St Martins course had worked hard to help raise the funds.

"I want to thank every single one of the runners who gave up their time on either Saturday or Sunday to complete their 10k and donate money to Hope House.

"Unfortunately we couldn't have our usual race around the course in St Martins with our raffle and our cake."