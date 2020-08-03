Bus services increase in Shropshire as people return to work

Arriva has updated its timetables following government advice that people in England who are unable to work home from should now return to the office.

Emergency timetables with reduced frequency were put in place just before lockdown.

Many Shrewsbury services are back to normal, but there is still no service on some routes including Shrewsbury to Newport and Oxon Park and Ride.

Most of Telford's Monday to Saturday and Monday to Sunday routes have fully returned to operation. During the pandemic most routes have only been running as late as 7pm, with Sunday services only running hourly. Oswestry to Shrewsbury, Oswestry to Welshampton and a number of other Oswestry services are resuming, including several weekend services.

An Arriva spokesman said: "We have increased many services in the Midlands.

"We will continue to monitor our service levels in line with demand and ongoing advice from the government and public health bodies.

"Please only use public transport if necessary. If you have any concerns about travelling on board our buses, please view our safer travel page here.

"Following the Transport Secretary, Grant Shapps announcement – from the 15 June 2020, face coverings have become mandatory on public transport across England.

"Face coverings must also be worn when inside transport hubs in England, which includes bus stations, interchanges or travel shops.

"Arriva Bus continues to work with the relevant government authorities around further guidance and we will publish more details on our website and social media channels shortly."

For the full timetables visit arrivabus.co.uk/coronavirus-md