Oswestry petrol station closed after worker tests positive for Covid-19

By Nick Humphreys | Oswestry | News | Published:

A petrol station has closed temporarily after a staff member tested positive for coronavirus.

The Spar Euro Garages petrol station, near Mile End Roundabout in Oswestry, was closed yesterday.

A Euro Garages spokesman said: "We can confirm that our Oswestry store is temporarily closed following a team member receiving a positive Covid-19 test result.

“Closing the whole site for deep cleaning is line with our own Covid-19 health guidance and is a precautionary measure that goes beyond government advice.

“We want our staff, supply chain and customers to feel comfortable when accessing our site services.”

It is not yet known when the store will reopen.

Oswestry Local Hubs News Coronavirus Health
Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys
Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

