Motorists escape serious injuries after crash at notorious danger junction

The smash happened at the Llynclys crossroads near Oswestry at around 11pm.

Those in the vehicles had safely made their way out by the time the fire service arrived and St John Ambulance members were in attendance to administer first aid to two people.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 11.06pm on Monday, July 27, 2020, we received a call reporting that a road traffic collision had taken place.

"One fire appliance was mobilised from Oswestry.

"Both vehicles were made electrically safe and crews assisted with first aid for two casualties."

There have been multiple calls in recent years for safety measures to be brought in to improve the crossroads due to the amount of accidents, some which have resulted in fatalities.

A petition launched last August calling for traffic lights or a roundabout gathered more than 3,400 signatures, and CCTV cameras were put up last October by Highways England to monitor driver behaviour before decisions are made on the next steps.