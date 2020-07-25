Scheduled roadworks cause further delays following major four-vehicle crash near Oswestry

The pre-planned work, taking place along the A5 between the Mile End and Whittington roundabouts, follows a four-vehicle crash which closed the road yesterday.

The collision happened at about 4.30pm and all emergency services as well as the Midlands Air Ambulance was in attendance.

The road was closed in both directions for a number of hours before the wreckage was cleared by about 9.40pm.

It remained shut overnight as maintenance work was carried out.

Oswestry Safer Neighbourhood Team said: "The RTC on the A5 is now cleared. However this stretch of road remains closed overnight, as the Highways Agency have some scheduled maintenance work to do on it."

The RTC on the A5 is now cleared. However this stretch of road remains closed overnight, as the Highways Agency have some scheduled maintenance work to do on it. — Oswestry SNT (@OsCops) July 24, 2020

An update today from AA Traffic News states: "Restrictions due to paving repairs and long-term construction on A5 both ways between A495 (Whittington Roundabout) and A483 (Mile End Roundabout). Also affecting the approach roads to both roundabouts."

Following the crash yesterday, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service sent seven crews to the scene and used equipment to cut one person from the wreckage of a vehicle.

West Midlands Ambulance Service has been contacted for more information.