Oswestry rottweiler attack leaves woman with serious face and arm injuries

The ambulance service was called to Cabin Lane at around 5.33pm yesterday after the woman was attacked by the dog. When they arrived, she was being cared for by an off-duty nurse.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "An ambulance and the Midlands Air Ambulance from Cosford with a MERIT trauma doctor on board attended the scene.

"On arrival crews found a woman outside a property being cared for by an off-duty nurse. The woman had sustained multiple injuries and was given treatment on scene before being airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital for further specialist care."

Inspector Gordon Kaye from West Mercia Police added: "At around 5.40pm yesterday we received a report that a woman had been bitten by a dog at a property in Cabin Lane, Oswestry.

"The woman suffered a serious injury to her face and arm and was taken to hospital by air ambulance. The dog, a rottweiler, has been seized by officers.

"An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is on-going."