Staff sought for new children's home near Oswestry

The home is one of two being opened by the council this year to increase the provision of accommodation for local ‘looked-after’ children in the authority's care, helping to prevent them from having to move out of the county, and enabling the council to better support them.

The first new home, near Shrewsbury, opened in February.

Vacancies are available for residential care shift leaders and residential care workers in the new home – as well as in the council’s three other children’s homes.

Sonya Miller, Shropshire Councils’ interim assistant director for children’s social care and safeguarding, said: “We’re proud of our employees and the services that we provide for children in Shropshire – particularly at this challenging time – and hope to continue to provide high quality care for more of Shropshire’s children and young people.

“We’re seeking people who are passionate about improving lives of some of the most vulnerable children and young people in looked after care and can show understanding, compassion and empathy whilst providing a high quality of care.”

The council is opening the new homes to provide accommodation for children within the county, which is becoming increasingly difficult to find. The aim is to improve choice for Shropshire children and young people and help reduce the need for, and costs of, external residential placements.

Ed Potter, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for children’s services, said: “These new homes will enable us to better meet the needs of our looked-after children by providing additional accommodation within the county.

"This will lead to a wide range of benefits for the children, our staff and the council. Children will be closer to home, staff won’t need to travel long distances to visit them, and the council can provide much better care for these children, especially those with complex needs, improving their life chances so that they can develop into responsible Shropshire residents.”

For more information and to apply visit careers.shropshire.gov.uk and search for vacancy reference 1305 – residential care shift leader, and 1345 – residential care workers.

For information e-mail careersinresidentialchildcare@shropshire.gov.uk