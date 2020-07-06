Bridge to be closed for repair work

Maesbury Hall South Bridge will shut from Monday, July 13, to undertake essential repair works, which will involve carrying out concrete repairs to the scoured invert and the undercut abutments of the bridge.

The bridge carries the unclassified road over the watercourse between Redwith and Newbridge near Maesbury.

Due to the nature of the repairs a 24-hour road closure will be required for the duration of the works.

When the road is closed, traffic will be diverted via Morton Lane and Redwith Lane. Access over the bridge for pedestrians and dismounted cyclists will remain available throughout the works.

The work will be undertaken by the council’s term maintenance contractor Kier, with supervision by the council’s term consultant WSP.

Steve Davenport, Shropshire Council’s Cabinet member for highways and transport, said: "It is appreciated that the bridge closure will cause some inconvenience, and everyone involved will do all that they reasonably can to reopen it as soon as possible."