Olive branches out to raise cash for college

Olive Morris, 76, has raised £250 for specialist Derwen College, in Gobowen, by completing a 10km from her home. The route passed Babbinswood, Middleton and Aston Hall.

Olive, who has completed 51 official sponsored walks for the residential and day college for young adults with special educational needs and disabilities, said she was determined to do her bit despite the official walk being cancelled due to coronavirus.

“I had already raised a lot of money before the walk was cancelled because of the coronavirus. So, doing the walk on my own seemed the right thing to do,” she said.

Ms Morris started walking for Derwen College 52 years ago, and has taken part every year since.

She walked the 10km route on what would have been Derwen College Fete day, another charity event which had to be cancelled.

“I’ve always enjoyed walking, and it has become a tradition that I enjoy. This year, was different with being on my own and taking a new route, but it was a lovely day to be out walking. I took some pictures around the route as proof I’d completed the 10km. I haven’t managed to raise as much as I usually do. I normally collect around £500, but it has been more difficult to see people.

“I’d like to thank everyone who sponsored me. I always said I would retire from the walk when I got to 70 but as long as I’m fit enough, I plan to keep on going.”